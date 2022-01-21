BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 43.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 882,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 416,458 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 648,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 139,159 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,775,000 after buying an additional 161,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 5,821,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

