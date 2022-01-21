BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $167.24 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.17 and a 200-day moving average of $185.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

