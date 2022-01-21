BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 350,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Snap-on by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after buying an additional 150,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.56. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

