BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $176.68. 18,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

