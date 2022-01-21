BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.24. 185,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,163,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day moving average is $114.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.47 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

