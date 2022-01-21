Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) rose 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

