Billington (LON:BILN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $210.00

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.96), with a volume of 2930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.93).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.97. The company has a market cap of £27.16 million and a P/E ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

