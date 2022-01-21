BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($5.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for BioAtla in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioAtla’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioAtla in the third quarter worth $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BioAtla by 88,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BioAtla by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 15,675 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $411,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $97,913.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,887 over the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.