BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,174 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $1,640,323. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

