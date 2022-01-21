Bitcoin SV Price Tops $102.97 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $144.20 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $102.97 or 0.00269352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,230.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.00876695 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004206 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,957,783 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

