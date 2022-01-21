Bitcoin Zero Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $13,066.76 and $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.78 or 0.07200317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,318.57 or 0.99901511 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063366 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.