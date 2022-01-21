Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in December

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BITF shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $810.11 million and a P/E ratio of -416.00.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bitfarms will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

