Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario. “

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 11th.

BITF opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.11 million and a P/E ratio of -416.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bitfarms (BITF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.