BlackRock Inc. Acquires 13,121 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.68% of NICE worth $479,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $257.36 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.52.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.08.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

