BlackRock Inc. Has $495.74 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,293,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,344 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.94% of Stericycle worth $495,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

