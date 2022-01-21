BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.11% of Integer worth $504,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 7,290.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Integer by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Integer by 10.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Integer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Integer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

