BlackRock Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,747,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.31% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $511,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

