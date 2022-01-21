Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Hits $0.73

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $103,202.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

