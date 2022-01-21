Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Upgraded at TheStreet

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Research analysts predict that Bogota Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBK. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth $155,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 183.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth $541,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.