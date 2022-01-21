Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 3,274 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,398,000 after acquiring an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $629.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.80. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $517.37 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,559,135. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

