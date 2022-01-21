Bokf Na Buys New Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,313 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Zendesk by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $97.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.99. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,596 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,870. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

