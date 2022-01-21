Bokf Na Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211,911 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $506,000.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

