Bokf Na Takes $2.78 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $391,786,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $70.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

