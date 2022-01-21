Bokf Na Takes Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Rayonier by 256.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $118,157,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rayonier by 923.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,987,000 after acquiring an additional 631,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 208.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 523,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

