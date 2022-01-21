Bombardier Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bombardier in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Bombardier from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd.

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

