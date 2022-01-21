Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Boston Properties worth $32,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.