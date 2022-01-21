Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAY opened at $56.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

