Botty Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,169 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 746,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.20. The stock had a trading volume of 169,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $176.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

