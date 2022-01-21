Botty Investors LLC Buys 906 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.08. The stock had a trading volume of 955,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,955,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.17. The company has a market capitalization of $250.98 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

