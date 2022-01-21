Botty Investors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.22. 11,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,024. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

