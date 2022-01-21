Botty Investors LLC Has $7.18 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.2% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,858,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $81.66. 312,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,840,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

