Botty Investors LLC Invests $610,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $166.55. 174,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,399. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

