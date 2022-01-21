Botty Investors LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.69. 366,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,521,044. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.60 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average of $242.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $197.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

