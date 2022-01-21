BoutsPro Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $194,332.77 and $1.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

