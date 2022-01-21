BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 600 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) received a GBX 600 ($8.19) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 224.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($8.05) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.55) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.51) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.59) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

BP.B opened at GBX 185 ($2.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.92.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.