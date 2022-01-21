BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE LND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $102.84 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 101,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

