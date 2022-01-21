Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Down 1.8%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €77.70 ($88.30) and last traded at €77.92 ($88.55). Approximately 343,483 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €79.36 ($90.18).

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €78.03 and its 200-day moving average is €81.48. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

