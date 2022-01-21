Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,300 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Simon Property Group comprises 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Argus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,814. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

