Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,167 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,716,852. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $301.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

