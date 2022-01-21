Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,074 Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Atotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. Atotech Limited has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

