Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 784 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 341,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,882,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,768,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $237.75. 13,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

