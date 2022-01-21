Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Hasbro comprises approximately 1.0% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 200,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAS traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.79. 8,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,152. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

