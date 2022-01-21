Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,850 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 6.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Target by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 285,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,004,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,954,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.43. 73,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,100. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.65.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.