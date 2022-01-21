Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BWB opened at $17.29 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

