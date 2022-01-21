Bright Health Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bright Health Group in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

BHG stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

