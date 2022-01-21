Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 111,690 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

