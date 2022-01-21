Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post $5.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.22 million and the lowest is $4.46 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $8.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $27.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.09. 5,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,498. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $10.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

