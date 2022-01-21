Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $774.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report $774.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $775.15 million and the lowest is $773.00 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $806.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.14. 551,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 37.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

