Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Earnings of $7.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.42. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $6.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $22.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.26 to $22.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $26.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.64 to $27.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $375.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.40 and a 200-day moving average of $354.75.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

