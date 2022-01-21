Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Logitech International by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $76.20. 47,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,347. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

